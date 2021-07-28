Concerning Mike Cohen’s use of the term “anti-vaxxer“ in his story on the Chomedy synagogues, I would just like to make the point that the term is misleading and inaccurate. These mRNA gene therapies are still in experimental stages long-term and have only been approved for emergency use authorization by the FDA. Not wanting to take an experimental shot for a virus that has a 99.8% survival rate without medicine is a legitimate choice.
Catherine Fortifiv
Montreal
