What is wrong with Francois Legault and the CAQ? The Canadian nation has been suffering with Covid-19 for over a year. Our health care professionals, the auxiliary staff in hospitals, CLSCs, and nursing homes are exhausted. The teachers and many other front line workers are ignored, underpaid and burnt out. People are quitting their jobs due to mental strain. The government says they are battling worker shortage in several industries.
While these serious issues should be the primary focus of our government, the CAQ is doling out a total of $17 million to promote French. During this health crisis and time of need, those funds should be used in helping finance shortages in the health and educational sectors. Instead, they are being used to promote French over any other language (primarily English).
This is so shameful. Global leaders must wonder just how inclusive and welcoming Quebec is. Small wonder that big business considers Ontario as a place to set up head offices. No need for translation of all documentation. People of all races, cultures and ethnicity are treated as equals elsewhere.
I should not be surprised by this latest priority in suppression of individual rights and freedoms. It is sad that the government does not realize its priorities to the population of Quebec. Language matters little when one is lying in a hospital bed incapable of breathing or speaking.
Judy Kolonics
NDG
