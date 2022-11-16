Premier François Legault was among the dignitaries in attendance at the Montreal Remembrance Day ceremony to pay respects to the men and women who served and continue to serve in the Canadian military, which includes non-Francophone minorities from Quebec.
"We'd like that war doesn't happen again but unfortunately what's happening now in Ukraine reminds us that we need soldiers and to really thank those people who are there to defend democracy," the premier said.
Unfortunately, this only underlines the depth of Premier Legault’s hypocrisy. His government passed Bill 21 and Bill 96 which eliminate the rights of non-Francophone minorities in Quebec.
Since thousands of non-Francophone minorities from Quebec fought and died to protect thefreedom and rights of all people in Canada in WW I, WW II, the Korean war and current conflicts, François Legault should be ashamed. He does not deserve to be Premier.
Hy London
TMR
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.