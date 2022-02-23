Following the announcement by Prime Minister Trudeau of the invoking of the Emergencies Act, Premier Legault said that he doesn't want any part of it. He said it is like pouring oil on a fire.
However, it was more interesting that he also said he doesn't want measures that would divide Quebecers. I guess that is his opinion unless you are referring to division on language, or access to English CEGEP, or availability of healthcare in English, or bilingual judges on the courts in Quebec, or English signage at retail outlets or in advertising, etc.
Mr. Legault is a master of diversion and double-talk. The mishandling of the pandemic, the lack of attention to seniors residences and the healthcare system, the loss of local input and community say in education with Bill 40, and the divisive policies of Bill 21 and potentially Bill 96 should be more than enough to get rid of this government. The question is, who is there to replace them?
Marcus Tabachnick
Pointe-Claire, QC
