In Animal Farm, Napoleon the head Pig said: "All animals are equal but some animals are more equal than others.'" The other day, our own Napoleon Legault said: "It's important that we don't put all cultures on the same level."
Wow! The arrogance, disrespect, xenophobic, hate-filled, and antisocial philosophy and actions of the Premier of not all Quebecers are just mindblowing, even if not totally unexpected.
Where are all the opposition parties? Why is Legault not being held to answer for these types of remarks? He keeps throwing lob balls to the opposition and they keep whiffing. Two new parties pretending to represent all of us but no word from either. Weak-kneed Liberals too afraid to speak up. A Quebec Conservative party filled with who knows what they believe. PQ and QS no doubt agreeing with the sentiment expressed or believing that it didn't go far enough.
I am convinced that if one of the wannabe opposition parties would take a hard stand against this campaign of division that they would garner increased credibility and support.
It is time to hold the CAQ accountable. It is time for a party to step up and unite Quebecers and be a force to rid Quebec of the CAQ.
Marcus Tabachnick
Pointe Claire
