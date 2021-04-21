There is a call by community groups for Premier Legault to denounce the recent attack on a mosque. It makes yet another incident that badly reflects on this province. Legault has to accept and denounce Islamophobia as well as all other forms of racism. It’s time Anglophobia is declared as racist. Legault needs to finally admit and accept that systemic racism exists in Quebec no matter the humiliation he will feel.
He should understand that racism exists not only today in Quebec, but has been endemic from the time the first settlers and their Missionaries came over from France, where extreme anti-Semitism was prevalent. He should make a law against all racism, with adequate resources and harsh penalties to enforce it.
Jack Hoffman
Cote St-Luc
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.