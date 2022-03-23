Premier Legault and his party have now let the world know how uninclusive Quebec truly is. Instead of welcoming refugees and offering a safe haven, he and his nationalists have stated that the education of refugees must be in French.
Fleeing the onset of invasion, suppression of rights and freedoms, those refugees would be well advised from jumping from the frying pan into the fire of Quebec.
Quebec is not a welcome, safe haven..
How sad that this is a fact. Worse is the fact that the world now knows who and who is not welcome in Quebec. So much for humane treatment of those who suffer.
Judy Kolonics
NDG
