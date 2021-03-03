While letter writer Marcus Tabachnick (Legault and Bill 101, February 24) may be correct in noting some possible consequences of newly imposed language controls, he is missing the fundamentalism of what is transpiring. The central issue is one of ever-increasing state interference into the intimate lives of ordinary citizens. Our democracy is regulated; that is, we empower our governments with authority to establish common restraints that impact all fairly in order to grow the society for the benefit of all.
We must ask a fundamental question: How has Bill 101 positively impacted society and advanced the common good? Overall, all that Bill 101s educational regulations have done is overload an inadequate French public school system alongside a shrinking English system. At the same time, an issue rarely questioned, is that Bill 101 violates a fundamental tenet of the UN Charter which places educational decisions solely in the hands of parents.
If the Quebec Government now intends to limit CEGEP enrollment (thereby deciding who does and does not attend), then when will McGill face similar restraints? Will future Government interventions will determine which programs may be offered to what number and kind of student?
No, Mr. Tabachnick, we have passed far beyond attempting to "protect" the French language. We are now in the realm of overall control of the entirety of the educational system by removing choice from parents and even adult-aged students.
We are already on that slippery slope to complete state control!
Jon G. Bradley
Associate Professor (Retired)
Education/McGill University
Beaconsfield
