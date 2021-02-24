Premier Legault is hinting that the CAQ is considering limiting enrolment at English CEPEPs. This is another attack on the English-speaking community disguised as “the need to protect the French language”.
If enacted this would hurt English CEGEPS by limiting long-term planning, decreasing revenue, likely resulting in job losses, hindering or stopping preparations for new 21st century programming, and potentially impacting international and research development.
Such “improvements to Bill 101” would further marginalized the English community and put another nail in our minority language community rights to manage and control our education system and institutions.
Furthermore, it would impact negatively on young Francophones who want to study in English to enhance their career opportunities in an increasingly small and electronic world in which the knowledge of multiple languages is an asset. Instead of celebrating the fact that 80% of young Francophones have become bilingual, the Premier holds up this separatist-skewed newspaper report as proof that the French language is in dire and fragile condition.
Shame on Legault. Shame on SJ-B. Shame on Skeete. Shame on the CAQ. Their blatant hatred of the English language and English community is a sad commentary on their myopic vision of Quebec.
Marcus Tabachnik
Pointe-Claire
