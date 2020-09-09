Any suggestion that Premier Legault is acting in some sort of honourable manner in condemning the recent vandalism of the Macdonald statue is misplaced. He is enough of a realist to know that attacks on the legacies, for example, of Queen Victoria, James McGill, and Sir John A will only be the beginning.
One wonders how Legault might react to criticisms of: Adam Dollard Des Ormeaux (waged war on the Iroquois and lost a battle that he initiated); Camillien Houde (jailed for four years in the early 1940s for 'sedition' in encouraging Quebecers not to support the war effort); Camille Laurin (who supported known Vichy Nazi sympathizers who emigrated to Quebec after the war); or even the revered Champlain (whose attack on the Iroquois with his Huron allies inaugurated 100-years of warfare thus thwarting New France's development)!
The list of possible historical rogues is long and filled with many Quebecers who are today held in high esteem. No, Legault is not taking a high honourable stance - he is desperately trying to stifle any kind of insightful look into perceived Quebec icons.
Jon Bradley
Associate Professor (Retired)
Education/McGill University
