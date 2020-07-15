Surely, the prime minister’s defence to the charge of conflict of interest in the WE matter rests on the meaning of the word “of” just as President Clinton’s defence to impeachment rested on the meaning of “is”. Many believe that finding Mr. Trudeau in conflict of interest is a piece of cake. But you can see the problem. The piece is, by definition, smaller than the cake, or it wouldn’t be a piece. Should we not therefore concentrate on the cake rather than the piece? And if the conflict is part of the interest, shouldn’t we just focus on the larger interest and forget about the smaller conflict?
Next, I would like to turn to the question of the burden of proof, and how “of” operates in the context of discharging this burden. But I see it’s late. More, next time.
Me.Howard Greenfield
Montreal
