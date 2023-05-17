Every year, Montreal springs are characterized by warm weather, more potholes than streets, and the Tour de l’Île bike ride. Yes it is great to encourage community involvement, active living, a tourist attraction- but what about a lost opportunity for fundraising? Not only does this event not raise money for any of the countless causes desperate for funding (homelessness, medical research, international and local relief), but organizers have repeatedly refused to do so. I am not opposed to the event. What I am opposed to is the arrogance to shut down the city when it could serve a double purpose. Where is the consciousness when there is so much need? What are the funds going to, given that most of the security is volunteer-based? Even 10% for a cause would make such a difference, and such a statement. For shame.
Sheila Pinsky
Montreal
