It’s laughable that the CAQ is attacking the quality of French of students graduating from English high schools and CEGEPS. How about addressing the real problem in Quebec? The worst high school graduation numbers in North America are in the Quebec French school system. Young male students particularly in this system are dropping out at an staggering rate. Before condemning the poor French of English students the CAQ’s immigration minister should should concentrate on the failure of the French educational system to retain its students.
David Brown
Montreal
