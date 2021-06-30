The frustrations espoused by letter writers Judy Kolonics and Linda Hammerschmid in last week's Suburban, I am sure, were shared by many readers. A major difficulty in this on-going language debacle is that there are too many words being misused, thus creating a linguistic muddle.
Decades ago, luminary George Orwell cautioned that the English language - now with over one-million words - must be precise for clear comprehension. He argued that imprecise language ultimately created confusion. Therefore, a modest proposal of two small linguistic suggestions for greater clarity in all future discourse.
One: Quebec is not a "nation". It never has been. Its status is recognized by the United Nations as a province within the nation of Canada. Calling oneself something does not make it so and Quebec's intelligentsia is deliberately misusing the word "nation" so as to imply a reality that exists only in their self-mirage. The only precise word to use regarding Quebec's reality is "province".
Two: The concept of "collective rights" may exist in a labour bargaining situation but not when identifying those unique protections held by individuals. A review of the UN, Canadian and Quebec Charters clearly illustrate that "freedoms and rights" are attached solely to the individual. Therefore, a person may have a religious right, but a gaggle or collective cannot have a similar right. For example, an individual has freedom of expression, but a collective freedom of expression is an impossible concept and absurd on its face.
If English is to be respected, then we - those who are English speakers - must demand that all those who use our language do so correctly and with respect. As a start, we must insist that Quebec is always referred to as a "province" and that rights rest individually embedded in each citizen and not within an amorphous collective - n'est-ce pas?
Jon G. Bradley
Associate Professor (Retired)
Education/McGill University
Beaconsfield
