Is it better for a student to learn only French or it is better to learn English as well? World-wide English is the language you need. Forcing students to learn only French is a handicap for their future because when they are looking for work we all know their chances to find good jobs will be zero. Abolish the French language police and let society decide. We want Quebec to be a free society and not been controlled by the state. That is the best for all. Because of the French language requirement Quebec is now faced with a huge labor problem finding doctors, nurses, teachers and many more. Does Quebec have a plan how to solve this crisis? It would be nice to know about it.
Nicolas Forwood
Montreal
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.