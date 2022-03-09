Language indecency indeed. Your editorial was right on. I do not know what the CAQ thinks. We should have a demonstration against this Bill. We are taxpayers that pay their salaries and we should not be treated like second class citizens. From what I read they sent their children to private English schools even out of the country. With this bill they are depriving their own people not to learn another language. The young French people who wish to attend English institutions should have the right to do so.
Josee Mancini
CSL
