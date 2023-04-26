Unfortunately after 40 years of promises, I will not be satisfied with only a Cavendish extension to Côte Vertu and/or the overburdened Décarie. With help from Ottawa, I want CP to finally move its rail and maintenance yard off the island, leaving residential land approximately 1/3 the size of the presently developed Côte St. Luc. This would provide big real estate profits for CP, plans for major housing of all types and substantial added taxation for Côte St Luc to lessen the future property tax increases for all families today. And yes, this would also facilitate road access to Lachine, Dorval and West Island etc., reducing congestion on Décarie to get there.
Thereafter, my children and grandchildren can purchase a new “townhouse” of adequate size for their growing needs at an affordable price; and the many seniors deserving of a better lifestyle they cannot afford now and those families in need of long-promised social housing can finally receive theirs. And same as before, I smile with the thought that both our federal and provincial governments should permit interest on mortgages up to $600,000 to become a taxable expense enabling future property owners to pass a bank stress test to receive the most favourable down payment and interest rates and present property owners can renew their mortgages at a preferential rate to maintain the home thereafter with the savings.
Without further delay, it is imperative that the Côte St Luc council, MP Anthony Housefather and MNA Elisabeth Prass publicize the above needs together and table the motion to their respective governments and constituents.
Michael Shafter
Montreal
