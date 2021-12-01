For a variety of reasons — the pandemic being one — Quebec is suffering from a labour shortage on the education front. Besides teachers, there is a shortage of special-education technicians, child care workers, and attendants for students with disabilities. Let's take a closer look at teachers.
Last year, Quebec's Education ministry reported 2,210 unqualified teachers were working in the public education system. The government launched a campaign to recruit foreign teachers because there is a shortage of people wishing to enter the profession. However, more than 30 percent of new teachers — foreign or not — leave the profession within the first five years.
The president of the Quebec Provincial Association of Teachers, Heidi Yetman, said, ”We have tons and tons of teachers who have left the profession." So what to do?
Here is an idea that has been tried in other jurisdictions in North America: the four-day school week. Of course, this means maintaining the same number of annual instructional hours per year, but it would give teachers a weekly professional day — usually Mondays or Fridays.
Indications are that the adoption of a four-day school week saves precious education dollars: think of transportation costs, utility bills, and the need for substitute teachers. Proponents of the idea claim, "a four- day work week helps to attract and retain quality teachers."
Students would have more of an opportunity to participate in sports and extracurricular activities, do volunteer work and, if necessary, get tutored. Dentist and doctor appointments could be scheduled on this day. Apparently, a shorter school week helps reduce discipline problems, improves attendance, and generally produces happier teachers and students.
Chris Eustace
Pierrefonds
