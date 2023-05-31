How refreshing it is to take a break from reading about hostility between this group and that, this citizen and that government office, this victim and that racist, etc...
For once, we are treated to a story of civility and grace, in which walking the high road is truly the heroic thing to do. And fighting to win is not even on the agenda.
My highest regards to Joe Pilotte of Ye Olde Orchard Pub, as the OQLF is unclear with him about their sign laws. Will he need to change his sign now and again in two years? Hmmm.A lesser person might go on a vociferous attack rampage, and stir the teacup’s tempest into a tornado, creating belligerence. Not at all conducive to a win-win situation.
Mr. Pilotte, though, is of higher virtue, and I admire him for it. Here’s to some onion soup in an ambience of good vibes!
Lucie Adams
Kirkland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.