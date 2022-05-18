Kudos to Lielle Obayon for her eloquent denunciation of the Concordia Student Union's antisemitic motion that Israel is an apartheid state.("Accusing Israel of 'Apartheid' is Offensive to Actual Victims of Apartheid").
As South African Klaas Mokomole, head coordinator of Africans for Peace and a former BDS activist says: "Israel is not a settler state. The Jewish population is indigenous to Israel as are the descendants of refugees who were cast out centuries ago. It is irreconcilable how one considers the original inhabitants returning to their ancestral homelands participating in a settler colonial project."
The reality of apartheid is well known, notwithstanding the obfuscation of Amnesty International and other antisemitic "human rights" organizations. Israel’s ethnic democracy bears no resemblance to South African apartheid. South African Kenneth Meshoe, president of the African Christian Democratic Party, recently said: “Those who know what real apartheid is, as I, know that there is nothing in Israel that looks like apartheid.” He added that calling Israel an apartheid state is an “empty political statement that does not hold (any) truth.”
Further, anyone who is not antisemitic understands that a foundational linchpin of South African apartheid was zero upward mobility for Blacks.
Since 2019, the CEO of Bank Leumi, the largest bank in Israel, has been an Arab, Samer Haj- Yehia. Under South African apartheid if a Black stepped into a "white" bank for any reason, he or she was immediately arrested and imprisoned. An Arab, George Karra, is a justice on Israel’s Supreme Court. The medical professions in Israel are overrepresented by Arabs in terms of their percentage of the population. Academia in Israel includes many Arab professors and administrators.
Finally, Nobel Peace Prize winner Nelson Mandela in 1997 accepted an honorary doctorate from Israel’s Ben Gurion University of the Negev. No rational person would believe that Mandela would have accepted such recognition from an apartheid state.
Richard Sherman
Margate, Florida
