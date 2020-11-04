In Rumsfeld-speak, is COVID-19 a known unknown or an unknown unknown? If it is the former, we must rely on the experts to find our way. For it is only with a trained and discerning eye that we can turn the known unknown into the known. If it is the latter, then the expert’s knowledge is of diminished value in coming to grips with the virus, and the devil take the hindmost.
Not all experts are created equal. So, who decides which experts are more credible? Mostly, government. But what happens if government loses credibility? Not because it makes mistakes or changes horses in midstream. After all, it does that to keep up with the flip-flops of the selfsame experts that government mandated in the first place. No, what makes government lose credibility is when it compares us to the worst performing jurisdictions to determine the success of its own operation. What makes government lose credibility is when it won’t challenge its assumptions with transparency. This pushes us into believing we are in the realm of the unknown unknowns, a state of false grace where everyone is equal, including the vigilantes and crackpots.
The health of a democracy is not only measured by how many available beds there are in the ICUs.
Me. Howard Greenfield
Montreal
