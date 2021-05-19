What often goes unmentioned when talking about past international secession attempts are that they have sometimes led to civil wars. A belated thanks is owed to Keith Henderson and retired McGill Law professor, Stephen Scott (the latter who worked pro-bono), for a 20-year challenge to Quebec’s Bill 99 that tried to counter the Chretien government’s Clarity Act. The case and subsequent judgment on recent appeal recognized and removed that ambiguity between the two acts. Was that not a win for Canada and for all Canadians?
As a result, there is a greater chance that if Canada’s future is to not be as one state but two, at least there is a higher probability that everyone will arrive at that destination in a peaceful and orderly way. The further clarity their challenge has provided didn’t cost Canadian taxpayers a dime, yet was worthwhile enough that even the federal government intervened in the case. And for that service, we should all be grateful to these two gentlemen.
Richard Walsh Smith
Yokohama, Japan
