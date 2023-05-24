I wish Anthony Housefather was my MP. I thank him for having the courage of his convictions in standing against the party line on the odious & dangerous Bill C-13. If there were more members like him, the Liberal Party in Canada and in Quebec would be thriving.
I’ve always voted Liberal (I was granted the privilege to vote when I turned 18 in 1971). Of late, I find the Liberal Party has the audacity to promote global human rights yet ignores the rights of English-speaking individuals. It would be a travesty and a dishonour if the Liberal Party sanctioned Mr. Housefather for his vote. He is the only one who seems to understand the impact of this dangerous Bill. In all honesty, I don’t know where I’d cast a vote in any upcoming election.
I applaud your principles, Mr. Housefather. Keep at it.
Best regards,
Judy Kolonics
NDG
