I just watched an interview with a female Ukranian Member of Parliament who claimed to have been given a Kalishnakov assault rifle to join the fight against Russian aggression. I was, needless to say, very moved and saddened. Meanwhile here in Canada, our MPs have just voted to raise their salaries $10,000 in April and they haven't been to work in months. But at least they support the Ukraine in strongly worded tweets!
Steve Playford
Cote Saint-Luc
