When the first PQ government was elected, they made a decision to promote the French language. How to do it was left to a PQ minister who was rabidly Anglophobic. They could have made a law for the Protestant school boards, for children in their first years of school, up to the age of 10, when they can easily learn and be taught the French language.
However Minister Camille Laurin decided it was an opportunity to demonize the English language by forbidding it on outdoor signs, and attacking the English school boards. This Anglophobic attack made Bill 101 a racist law, but nobody in the Francophone community was willing to attack it. All Francophone parties have since developed an obsession to put down the Anglo multicultural communities in Greater Montreal, instead of accepting, working together, and treating them with respect.
CAQ minister Simon Jolin-Barrette’s decision to use Bill 101 to toughen the use of French, by attacking the English language, has put Premier Legault in a tight spot, because he wants to promote Quebec as a province where language laws do not prevent them from coming here.
When will Legault understand that demonizing the Anglo-Multi-Cultural Community, the English language, does nothing to promote the French language, and that working together to promote the use of French without attacking, and accepting the English language, is the best for both communities.
Jack Hoffman
CSL
