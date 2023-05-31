David Johnston’s decision to not hold a public inquiry on Chinese interference in our elections shouldn’t surprise anyone. In a 2010 interview, Trudeau told the CBC that he and Johnston “had great conversations around dinner tables around all sorts of things.” In a 2016 interview with CTV, David Johnston told a reporter that his family and the Trudeau family would go skiing in Mont Tremblant: “His three boys were the same age as our five daughters, so we were kind of a ski party from time to time at Mont Tremblant.” In September 2017, as Johnston was stepping down as Governor General, Trudeau paid tribute to him and called him “a family friend” and “a friend of my father.” Democracy Watch also revealed that Johnston donated $7,593.38 to the Liberal Party of Canada from 2006 to 2022. All this without even mentioning that he was the former President and CEO of the Trudeau Foundation.
So here’s a question worth asking: how could the “Special Rapporteur” have been impartial in his decision-making if he’s clearly a friend of the Trudeau family? Moreover, on page 26 of Johnston’s report, he writes that “the PRC is, in general, party agnostic.” If this were true, why is Beijing trying to intimidate the family of the Ontario Conservative MP Michael Chong in Hong Kong? Why did Han Dong, a Liberal, approach Chinese diplomats regarding the two Michaels? Why did former Conservative MP Kenny Chiu lose his seat (in a Chinese community) after presenting a private members bill regarding Chinese foreign influence that was widely criticized on the Chinese WeChat application for putting “Chinese Canadians in danger?” All this without mentioning Trudeau’s worrisome statement in 2013 expressing admiration for “China’s basic dictatorship.” In essence, we have made zero progress to defend Canada from Beijing’s interference. Not only is our democracy being being hurt but Chinese Canadians and their families in China are also at risk of intimidation and violence by Beijing. Unfortunately, Johnston’s report was a sham.
Jonathan Obadia
CSL
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.