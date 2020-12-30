A documentary on Joe Biden included the observation that he was the polar opposite of Donald Trump. When asked if he were, Biden, in a gesture indicating his Catholic faith, crossed himself from the nave to the chops and answered “I hope so.”
JFK, America’s first Catholic president, had to endure the slings and arrows of secularists on his way from nomination to election. In the resurgent debate over where to place the dividing line between the religious and the secular, many might have been horrified by Joe Biden’s gesture. I felt reassured. No one should have to deny an essential part of themselves to participate fully in society or assume the mantle of high office.
I hope Bill 21 fails in the courts, but if it doesn’t, let’s remember that changing our sexual mores didn’t and doesn’t depend on the balance sheet of convictions and acquittals. It suffices that the courts are a venue for consciousness-raising.
Me.Howard Greenfield
Montreal
