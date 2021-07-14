Concerning your timely editorial on “The oldest and deepest hatred,” I believe that the first pedagogical mistake we are currently making in Holocaust education is to allow relativism to creep into the study of the destruction of European Jewry.
As attempts to delegitimize Israel are ramped up on a daily basis in academic circles, the relativisation of the Holocaust serves as a tool to make good-natured, well-meaning souls useful idiots in the collective effort to undermine the very idea of Israel. After all, if Jewish suffering is on a continuum with the suffering of other peoples, what special justification is there for the existence of a Jewish state or a state for the Jews?
False equivalencies and relativistic assertions must be debunked in order for Holocaust education to be meaningful. Trying to give the right answers to the wrong questions is not a rewarding experience.
Me.Howard Greenfield
Montreal
