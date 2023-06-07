“The influence of the (anglophone) community is once again being eroded significantly for the institutions in Montreal and surrounding areas,” Jennifer Johnson, executive director, Community Health and Social Services Network (CHSSN), told the media.
“There’s been some terrible news stories of English-speaking patients being told, ‘I won’t serve you in English because that’s my right to do that,'” she added.
It usually starts like this, doesn't it? And, then, public harassment of individuals (English, Blacks, Jews, immigrants) begins.
After all, citizen spies and cops do it all the time in Montreal.It will escalate, perhaps, on store fronts. What can you do? What do you HAVE to do?
"The future depends on what we do in the present," said Gandhi. "It’s easy to stand in the crowd but it takes courage to stand alone.”
Stu Lowndes
Montreal
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.