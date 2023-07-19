This morning, Sunday July 15, there was another electrical outage in my area. According to Hydro-Québec, this was caused by strong winds and rain. Problem is, the wind was very light as was the rain. In a violent thunderstorm, like last Thursday, or an ice storm, electrical outages are to be expected. Problem is, in my area, and I suspect several others, the electrical system is so wobbly that a cloud covering the moon is sufficient to cause an outage. The solution, in my view, is a strengthening of the infrastructure rather than sitting back waiting for a catastrophe.Whether Hydro-Quebec, its super-minister and the government are interested is another debate altogether!
Andre Bordeleau
Montreal
