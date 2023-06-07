It’s Monday morning at 5:45 and I’ve been awakened by the noise from my neighbour's backup generator. However, I can hardly blame my neighbour for wanting to have his lights on. The fault rests squarely with Hydro Quebec and its substandard network which seems to be the reason for the unacceptable number of power outages in the area in recent months. As with most residents, my lights - and heat or air conditioning - have gone out at least twice in the last five days.
It’s not a new issue. A Google search reveals recurring power issues dating back to the year 2020. My neighbours recall a similar problem some 10 years before that. So, what exactly is the issue, and even more importantly, what is Hydro Quebec doing to fix it?
Robert Miller
Hampstead
