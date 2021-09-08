Workers of the world unite. It’s time to vote for, wait for it, the Conservatives! The NDP always claims to represent Labour. That ended when NDP leader Jagmeet Singh declared he would fire any federal worker that didn’t get a Covid-19 vaccination. Justin Trudeau said the same thing. No friends of workers there. Who actually defends the rights of working Canadians? The Conservatives do.
The Liberals and NDP want to spend as much money as possible and jack taxes through the roof. They believe high taxes are a good thing. Only the Conservatives are on the side of working people, who pay the taxes, and know how to balance a budget.
The Liberals and NDP want big intrusive government involved in every aspect of peoples lives, from deciding what we can say on the internet, to deciding for us how to take care of our health. The Conservatives believe in individual rights and that Canadians can decide for themselves what to think, how to spend their money, and how to be healthy.
The Conservatives understand that cutting taxes is the best way to help working people. Tax cuts put money in the pocket of people that need it most. It attracts investment to Canada, the economy grows, factories are built, factories expand. Jobs are created. Good jobs. Union jobs. When this happens government actually collects more tax revenue at lower rates. It’s a win win for everyone.
Sounds like a pipe dream. It isn’t. It actually works. Every time. Every single time. Without fail. Conservatives know this. Justin Trudeau doesn’t. His policies have been an economic disaster. Trudeau could not have done more damage if he was trying to destroy our economy.
The NDP don’t represent working people. They’re in the pocket of special interests. They follow the politics of class envy, eat the rich.
Workers of the world unite. Vote Tory.It may be the last hope for our children.
James Sutherland
Thunder Bay
