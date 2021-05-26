I went to a Free Palestine rally in Mississauga to see for myself because media outlets are always biased one way or another these days. My view changed after seeing how they protested. All of a sudden, I understood why Israel has to do what it does, or else, all Jews will be wiped out. And it doesn't matter what criticism, pressure Israel is subjected to. For all the people whom I talked to at that rally, nobody believes in a two state solution. So why keep on pretending that somehow by having a Palestinian state will solve things if the Palestinians themselves don't believe in it
Karen Woods
