A local coffee shop I frequent came out from under the yoke of a major franchise many lawyers later. Multiple trips to the courthouse are no walk in the park. But the owner is free at last, free at last. He controls the product and he’s maintained the customer base he had over the years while a franchisee.
It’s a six-hour drive from 26 Main Street, Chatham, NJ, to 2055 Peel St., Montreal, QC, eight hours to 365 Bloor Street East, Toronto. Chatham is the head office of the trust fund that is the controlling interest of Postmedia with the Toronto address I just provided. And the other address, is, of course, that of the Montreal Gazette, our daily paper, whose survival depends on Postmedia, whose survival may depend on the decisions of the New Jersey hedge fund.
A few months back, it was reported that a local financier tried to buy the ailing paper from the national publisher, but he was rebuffed for reasons that weren’t made public. When reasons aren’t given, that invites speculation. So I wonder if the Montreal Gazette isn’t worth more to Postmedia as an asset in a bankruptcy than as an independent asset being sold off to mitigate losses before the trustee takes over. A pre-bankruptcy transaction might even be annulled in a bankruptcy. Will the impending merger between Postmedia and Nordstar, owner of the Toronto Star and a smattering of regional newspapers, shuffle the deck or just rearrange the deck chairs of a sinking ocean liner? And, while we’re at it, is C-18 in its current state friend or foe of the Montreal Gazette? Given how the revamped Official Languages Act has given our community the back of Ottawa’s hand, is there any reason to be hopeful?
Coffee is the think drink, but these days it’s also the link drink. In coffee shops, we pore over the links to news outlets provided on line, as our coffee is being poured. Wouldn’t it be nice to link to an independent Montreal Gazette, not linked to decisions about its fate that are made in Toronto, or New Jersey?
Howard Greenfield
