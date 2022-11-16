On Nov. 1, Immigration minister Sean Fraser announced that Canada would receive 1.5 million immigrants in the next three years. We are significantly the most tolerant and open nation in the world. Twenty-three percent of the Canadian population is comprised of immigrants. This is, without a doubt, the highest proportion of immigrants in a G7 country.
But the question we all ought to ask ourselves: what may be considered successful immigration? The two criteria: the country benefits and the immigrant benefits. However, according to True North, 35% of government sponsored refugees still depend on welfare programs, after 10 years! Moreover, according to a report in the National Advisory Council on Poverty, immigrants accounted for 12% of people living in poverty in 2018 and 2019. Just in 2014, our quota was just over 200,000 a year.
The immigration debate is always the same. Anyone who says 500,000 a year is too high, will subsequently be branded an intolerant racist and xenophobic. Integrating a smaller number effectively should be the priority. There is nothing racist about that.
Jonathan Obadia
CSL
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.