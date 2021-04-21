From the first time I saw that ludicrous idea of a kilometer tax, I've been wondering how they would make this work since it is, for now, only limited to the city of Montreal. More and more, it seems, like they say, that the fools are running the asylum. The boat is sinking but we are still wasting time debating which colour we should paint the captain's quarter. It is so stupid, it is almost unbelievable except it is happening. Great editorial and right on point.
Martin Hamel
Montreal
