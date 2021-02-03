Maybe I’m not getting out enough, lately (who is?). It leaves more time to read the papers, and the Journal de Montréal, too. Here’s how the aptly-named columnist Denise Bombardier wrote about Hassidim, in general, after the recent incident involving members of the Skver community and Montreal’s finest: by disobeying the laws of the land, they sin against God, according to Torah. They are trouble wherever they’re found, even in Israel. They are social delinquents who take advantage of our tolerance. And they are not to be confused with the rest of the Jewish community who, like US, is offended by their reprehensible acts. [Translation is mine]
Never mind that Mme B (as she is known by those who are not US) rushed to judgment before learning that within less than three days, three conflicting interpretations of the permissible limits for synagogue congregants were communicated to the community by the authorities. Never mind that there had been confusion over the permissible limit of attendees for the communal prayers before the current lockdown. And of course never mind that the city’s own health director apologized for the confusion.
Mme B has used this incident as a drive-by-smear of all Hassids. What you might call indiscriminate discrimination.
Me.Howard Greenfield
Montreal
