While many are debating the ethics of jumping the line when it comes to the recent announcement of a “pilot project” to vaccinate the parent population of schools in COVID variant hot zones, a major issue has been with the inconsistent messaging and informal delivery of this news. On the evening of March 17th word spread like wildfire among parent networks, with school memos being posting online through the COVID Écoles Quebec Twitter page and other similar social forums. Letters differed one to another, particularly when it came to vaccination allowances for our unsung frontline workers-- our teachers and school staff, who continue to suffer overwhelmingly from physical and mental health problems, putting themselves at risk to educate and care for our children. The result of these school communications was an inevitable toxic environment with heated online debate escalating among Montrealers, particularly in the West End.
Up until now all vaccination announcements had been done strategically through mainstream media with clear instructional messaging to the public. The fact that this hot zone vaccination pilot project was not announced in the same manner is a complete debacle! We are all stressed, fatigued, and forlorn after enduring a year of pandemic life. As such, having the message delivered formally and proactively through our local news outlets could have created a much-needed atmosphere of hope and faith. It’s not clear whether schools jumped the gun with their notices or health officials did not have a proper communications plan, but the result is that sparks are flying between communities instead of the hope and unity we once felt with the “Ça va bien aller!” campaign. It’s the difference between a public reaction of “I hope we’re chosen! Fingers crossed we get a golden ticket!” versus “Why do THEY get the vaccine first?!!”
It remains to be seen whether this pilot will result in more pop-up vaccination privileges for others in targeted postal codes. Let’s hope that future announcements have a better rollout, easing tension and encouraging patience and civility instead of creating controversy.
Andee Shuster
Côte Saint-Luc
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.