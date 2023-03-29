Last week, Finance Minister Éric Girard presented his fifth budget. Once again, it was a budget full of incongruencies. For example, the health minister Christian Dubé promised that no new employees would be hired to create the new health agency Santé Québec. So why will $60 million be allotted to the agency? We don’t know but we do know that it will offer the CAQ an ejectable bureaucrat to throw under the bus when the failures in the health system continue to worsen as has been the case with the SAAQ. Moreover, Quebec is planning to break a promise: it will now take 15 years instead of 10 to reduce the ratio of the net debt to 30% of GDP, currently at approximately 37.5%. The CAQ made a good decision in lowering taxes as we are the most taxed society in North America. However, they are doing so in reducing the debt relief sent to the Fonds des Générations. Hence, the CAQ is financing their tax cuts on the backs of youth. Furthermore, in the PQI, the section of the budget detailing the cost of infrastructure development, the famous Troisième Lien project doesn’t even appear, (notwithstanding the fact that not a single study proves its necessity) and the cost of the extremely expensive tramway project in Quebec City, already valued at $3.3 billion is also certainly underestimated. But no one is talking about Quebec's negotiations with the CSN, the FTQ and the CSQ: in the budget, the CAQ allotted salary increases of 9% over five years, a lump sum of $1,000 and a sum equivalent to 2.5% reserved for certain workplace priorities of the government. However, that’s only their initial offer and very unlikely to be accepted. In essence, the Girard budget is full of inconsistencies, mistakes and untenable promises.
Jonathan Obadia
CSL
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.