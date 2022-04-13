God helps those who help themselves. Or, if you like: Aide-toi, le ciel t’aidera.
Anglophones will have no help from any of the established parties. Recent events regarding Bill 96 and English-speaking cegepians bear ample witness.
There is a new generation of anglophone leadership, born in this century, unwilling to witness or permit the undoing of our rights as Canadians, and those rights to which we are committed today at home and around the world. If these words sound familiar, I offer no apology.
It is time for a new political party in Quebec to work for us. An inclusive US.
Me.Howard Greenfield
Montreal
