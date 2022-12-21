The recent rash of pedestrians being struck by vehicles, including the unfortunate passing of a seven-year-old girl following a hit and run incident in Ville Marie, reminded me of an incident I witnessed some years ago at the corner of Cavendish and Somerled in NDG. While walking along the sidewalk on Somerled, I heard an awful crunching sound as a man attempting to cross the street was struck by the side of a car heading south on Cavendish and making a left turn onto Somerled.
It was early evening on a damp fall day. The man lay on the ground in an unconscious state while myself and a few others waited impatiently for help to arrive. The driver of the vehicle that struck him remained in his vehicle in a state of shock. Anyone familiar with the intersection will tell you that the street lighting is minimal with poor visibility when the sun goes down under any weather conditions. Ironically, the smaller and less active Cavendish and Fielding intersection one street to the north is significantly better illuminated at night. The lighting is insufficient at the intersection, it makes it more dangerous than it needs to be for pedestrians, and the situation should be rectified as soon as possible.
Robert Miller
Montreal
