Concerning your editorial on Marc Garneau and language, with all due respect it really isn’t on Garneau’s shoulders, though his words are indeed courageous and necessary. It is up to those most affected. If the Quebec English and their French Quebec allies sit and do nothing of real consequence, English rights are destined to disappear long before Quebec politicians stop needing those linguistic minorities as punching bags to gain power by scapegoating.
Nigel Goddard
Westmount
(0) comments
