On a recent visit to Paris, the difference between encouraging their citizens to speak English compared to the shenanigans here in Quebec based on politics, I couldn’t help but notice the advertising on the attached photos.
The promotion to learn English, and the predominance of English on public signage are evidence of the understanding of reality.
Phil Singer
CSL
