To greatly reduce eastbound morning traffic on Vézina, Plamondon and Van Horne - which turns left on Decarie (north-bound), the city needs to do what it has brilliantly done on eastbound Côte St. Luc Road, where drivers can turn right (head southbound) on Decarie from both the center and right lanes on Côte St. Luc Road.
How? Paint lanes on Vézina, Plamondon and Van Horne (eastbound) in order to create two to three lanes (narrow, if necessary) so that cars in the two left lanes can turn left (head north-bound) on Décarie. Plus the traffic lights should be set to permit left-hand turns to Décarie north-bound.
Finally, “no stopping signs” (from 8 am - 9:30 am on weekday mornings) should be installed within the first two to three blocks (west of Décarie) on the right side of all three of the streets I mentioned above - to create an extra east-bound free flowing lane.
Louis Hoppenheim
Hampstead
