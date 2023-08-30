For a long time, Canada has been a welcoming society that has accepted immigrants from around the world and from all walks of life. This has undoubtedly made the country more prosperous. Over the last few years, the federal government has taken a path that involves welcoming the greatest number of immigrants rather than implementing the necessary measures to welcome a smaller segment of people in a dignified manner. In 2022, 1 million immigrants (temporary and permanent) entered Canada, placing the country close to African nations with strong birth rates in terms of demographic growth.
According to Statistics Canada, during the second trimester of 2023, the population of Canada over the age of 15 grew by 238,000 while only 62,000 houses and apartments were built: a rate of 0.26 homes/person, which is less than half of the historic average of 0.61! In many Canadian cities, immigrants cannot afford the price of basic necessities and because shelters are overwhelmed due to the significant influx of newcomers and the exorbitant cost of living, a portion of immigrants has unfortunately become homeless. Moreover, it is important to note that the government only has one role to fulfill: giving Canadians the means to achieve their ends. Many young Canadian adults and newcomers cannot muster the money to buy a home. The immigration policies of Trudeau do not merely make life unaffordable for Canadians but also for the newly arrived people seeking a better life. For too long, politicians, Liberals and Conservatives alike, have railroaded the dreams of Canadians and turned them into ephemeral fantasies.
Jonathan Obadia
CSL
