Regarding your excellent editorial on the use of Nazi symbolism, the word "ignorant" perhaps is more apropos about these people.How many of them have even been taught anything about the Holocaust? I taught at a private CEGEP and learned to my dismay and shock, that the majority of my students either had never even heard of its existence or knew of it only as a reference word. Parents who have raised their children without imparting this vital knowledge and history have fallen down on the job of "parenting."
Joyce Ostroff
Montreal
