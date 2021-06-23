Over a half-million English-speaking Quebecers have left the province, er, nation, since Bill 101 became law in 1977. Quebec’s refusal to opt in, under the constitution, to the mother tongue official language minority provisions in education (s.59) has asphyxiated English-language schooling, curbed what’s left of the community’s natural growth, and left the anglophone minority unable to renew itself. But those in official circles tell us we must do more to protect French in Quebec.
Where? In Quebec City, the “nation’s” capital? The Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean? Clearly, the problem for Quebec nationalists who occupy government seats in Quebec and Ottawa is Montreal, a city that has never, in its modern history, been unilingually French.
If Quebec is granted nation-status under the constitution, it’s time for Montreal to claim city-state status.
Me. Howard Greenfield
Montreal
