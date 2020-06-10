I stand with African-Americans
I am a Jew. I am a white Canadian. Here are 10 reasons why I stand with African-Americans.
Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. What Martin Luther King Jr. meant by these words is that no one is safe from oppression. Hate has an appetite not easily satisfied, and will constantly seek out new victims. If there are none near, it will travel. It can spill out over city limits, state or provincial lines, across international borders, and it may even cross oceans. The brutality you see at a distance today may be knocking on your door tomorrow.
My faith commands me not to turn my head. The Torah says “Do not stand idly by the blood of your neighbour.” In the words of Elie Wiesel, this means “thy fellow human being, be he or she Jewish or not. All are entitled to live with dignity and hope. All are entitled to live without fear and pain.”
The men being clubbed by policemen are my brothers. The women being beaten by policemen are my sisters. The neck being squeezed by a policeman’s knee is everyone’s. The choking sound comes from our collective throat. Their pain is ours. The humiliation they feel should inflame us all. No one can breathe.
A whole generation awakens today to find justice in a state of evaporation. There is shame, confusion and anger. I stand with Black Americans because they, and we, need our police officers to remember who they are. Their job is not to satisfy an angry society’s thirst for revenge. It is not up to them to punish, or inflict pain, or intimidate.
A badge, even when pinned to the purest and most heroic chest, does not confer honour. It demands it. What it does confer, along with the uniform, is responsibility. To defend. To protect. Us all. Society is not divided into two classes of humans: one that deserves protection and one that does not.
I stand with Black Americans today because if I do not, to paraphrase Pastor Martin Niemoller, who will stand for me. What will happen the day when mine are the wrists being cuffed, in front of my child; mine, the stomach or the neck catching the swing of a stick. Will I stand alone?
Silence is neither a safe haven nor a moral course of action. I do not want my children to wonder if this is permissible. There are no circumstances under which it is. I must use my parental voice and teach.
Our parents and grandparents did not fight for this. They did not risk their lives in two World Wars for the cause of racism. They did not die to prevent freedom from spreading. They did not sign up to defend an unjust society.
This is not justice. What is happening now leaves the citizen naked and unprotected. Where is habeas corpus, now that the corpus is dead. Where is the presumption of innocence: the accused has already been punished; unjustly, and lethally. Democracy is bleeding. Violence is engendering violence. Our eyes are losing the ability to tell the difference between innocence and guilt. Our hands and our mouths are abandoning restraint. Fear is winning out over faith.
I stand with all Black Americans who demonstrate peacefully and demand justice.
Noah Stevens
