I have been an NDG resident all my life. I was born in Montreal to immigrants from Italy. My beautiful parents are laid to rest in the first mausoleums constructed in 1978 at the Notre Dame des Neiges cemetery.
I and thousands of others persons who want and emotionally need to visit their loved ones cannot. We are affected by the battle between the cemetery and union.
The cemetery claims it doesn’t have much money. News reports state that it is millions in debt. Yet the cemetery refuses to open its books.
Where did the money go? Has it funded the works at the Basilica?
The union has let this drag on for four years? How can that be possible?
Employees on average make $70,000+ and many of them have worked there for many years. Workers claim they are not building any more mausoleums...becoming green? It has been closed since January 2023.
I am disgusted with our Premier and Mayor for not becoming involved.
Has not COVID and our current recession been enough? I miss my Mom and I want to be near her. My mother always used to tell me to never be afraid of the truth and the truth will always reveal itself.
Maria Iacampo
Montreal
