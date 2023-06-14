The "Mayday" editorial was the last straw! I'm outta here! I plan to return to Canada as soon as I can, and as fast as I can.
Who gives a damn, anymore? The sheep in Ottawa? The rest of Canada? The Anglos, the Jews, the Blacks, the immigrants? A local newspaper with its head office in New Jersey? A marriage in the two-solitudes where language and religion destroyed a relationship.
The Yanks are occupied, again, with Donald Trump and we are running around in circles with the Quebec version of Amos 'n Andy - Francois Leqault and Justin Trudeau. Bill 96 now requires all companies of five employees or more to report the percentage of employees who are “proficient” in French. The list also requires that the company directors include their home addresses. The list of companies will be made public. The OQLF is to have total authority over these companies in terms of response.
And this is a democracy?
I will try to remember to send you a get well card from Canada.
Stu Lowndes
Montreal
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.